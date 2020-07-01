Blakley, Charles 'Al'

RAPID CITY | Charles Albert "Al" Blakley, 90, passed away on June 25, 2020, in Rapid City.
He worked as a rancher in the Belle Fourche area and a cook at Bob’s Café. He retired as a meat cutter for Safeway after working in Belle Fourche and Rapid City. He loved to pan for gold and cast a fishing line. He was known to tell many a joke and caused much laughter whenever he was around.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin and Clifford Blakley; and sister, Maxine Blakley.
Left to miss him are his wife, Laurel; his dog “Rampage”; children, Linda Triplett (Tim), Patricia Henry (Tim), Sally Graham, Stuart Sinclair (Karen), Toni Taijeron (Joe), Angela Morgan (Martin), Loran Herstein (Carol), Carla Tenold (Les), Johnny Primeau, Randy Brunnsen; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
