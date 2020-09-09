Blanchard, Lee F.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. | Lee Francis Blanchard, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was just one week away from his 77th birthday. But ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, took him too soon.

Lee was born on Aug. 30, 1943 in Sioux City, Iowa, the second child of Clifford and Betty (Betzer) Blanchard. During most of his childhood and teen years, Lee lived in Eastern South Dakota, first on a farm where he helped his father care for dairy cows, and then in the community of Parker where Lee played high school sports. He always had an after-school job, and continued all of his life to be a dedicated and hard worker. In high school he started training as an electrician, and continued this career until his retirement. Lee lived and worked in Vermillion, SD for 16 years, then moved to Rapid City, SD where he was an electrician for Rapid City Area Schools for 23 years, advancing to Head Electrician.

In 1963, Lee married Karen Johnson. During their 27-year marriage, they had a son, Scott, and a daughter, Linda. In 1995, Lee married Mary Ann Goode Rochester who already had three children: Gabrielle, Luther, and Adrienne Rochester. The couple lived in Rapid City until moving to Madison, Wisconsin.