BELLE FOURCHE | Betty Jean Blazek, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Rolling Hills Healthcare.
Betty was born Aug. 10, 1921, in Fall River County to John and Margaret Carpenter. She married Robert Blazek on June 13, 1941, in Yankton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Carpenter; five brothers; three sisters; and her husband, Robert, in 2000. She is survived by her son, Paul (Judy) Blazek of Gillette, WY; a daughter, Janet (Bob) Judson of Pierre; five grandsons and their wives; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at a later time at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.