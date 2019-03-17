Try 3 months for $3
Betty Blazek

BELLE FOURCHE | Betty Jean Blazek, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Rolling Hills Healthcare.

Betty was born Aug. 10, 1921, in Fall River County to John and Margaret Carpenter. She married Robert Blazek on June 13, 1941, in Yankton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Carpenter; five brothers; three sisters; and her husband, Robert, in 2000. She is survived by her son, Paul (Judy) Blazek of Gillette, WY; a daughter, Janet (Bob) Judson of Pierre; five grandsons and their wives; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at a later time at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.

