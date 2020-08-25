Blessing, William 'Perry'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO, Nev. | William "Perry" Blessing was born April 5, 1926 in Ardmore, SD, to Loyd Franklin and Sylvia Pearl Eckard Blessing. Perry, along with his three sisters and three brothers, grew up in the Ardmore/Hot Springs area of South Dakota.

On June 5, 1948, Perry married Della "Bernice" Maple. They had three children: Judy (John), Linda (Dixon) and Vern (Julie).

Perry moved to Elko in 2012 to live with his son. Perry was 94 at the time of his passing.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice; brothers, Hugh, Dale and Keith; sisters, Blanche and Ruby; daughter, Judy; and granddaughter, Bethany. He is survived by his sister, Edna of Nebraska; daughter, Linda (Dixon) Hall; son, Vern (Julie) Blessing; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Having Perry here with us in Elko was a true blessing. It was a joy to sit with Perry and hear stories of his childhood, the war and especially, his family. As he stated to me many times over the years, and again just recently, "I hope I provided my family a good life." I think the answer to that would be a resounding "Yes!" We are truly blessed for having such a wonderful friend, dad, grandpa and father-in-law in our lives.

Perry's request was cremation. No services will be held at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of William Blessing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.