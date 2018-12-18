Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDLAND | Betty Block, 89, died Dec. 17, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Celebrate
the life of: Block, Betty
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments