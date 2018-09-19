Subscribe for 33¢ / day

McINTOSH | Edward O. Block, 81, died Sept. 17, 2018.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Sept. 23, at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, at St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the McIntosh Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Block, Edward O.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments