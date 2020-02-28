Blue Legs, Fawn
Blue Legs, Fawn

RAPID CITY | Fawn Denele Blue Legs, 36, died Feb. 24, 2020.

All Night Wake begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

