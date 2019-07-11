{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Linda C. Boal, 75, died July 9, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 12, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Boal, Linda C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments