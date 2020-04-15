Bodensteiner, Patricia

FARGO, N.D. | Patricia Jean Bodensteiner, 90, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her loving son’s family home.
Pat was born July 4th, 1929 at the family farm in Wales, ND, to Peter and Clara (Kartes) Sauer. She graduated from Langdon High School in 1947. She married Herb Bodensteiner on Oct. 18, 1949 at St.Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla, ND. They made their home on the farm west of Walhalla, where she helped in raising her family of six. They moved into Walhall in 1980, where they made their home together until Herb's passing on August 15, 2009.
Pat was very active in the St. Boniface Catholic Church community, where she was a member of the altar society and sang in the choir. After many years of volunteering for Right to Life, an organization and cause for which she was passionate, she served as president of the local chapter for many years. She dedicated many years in the Legion of Mary as well. Pat was an excellent seamstress who made many treasured dresses for her girls.
Pat shared many passions with her beloved husband of 59 years, Herb. Most importantly, they shared their Catholic faith and their family. They loved to spend Saturday evenings square dancing, which they may likely be doing at this heavenly moment. Together they would fill the kitchen with cookies, coffee cake and homemade bread with all the jams and jellies one could imagine as they loved to spend time baking or cooking. They took pleasure in doing this for their kids, grandkids and anyone else who stopped by to visit. They planted and cultivated many vast gardens over the years. Herb and Pat enjoyed their time together on the course playing a round of golf from time to time.
Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her smile was always brightest when surrounded by her family and when she had one of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren on her lap.
She is survived by her children: Mary (Tom) Cornett, Cottonwood, AZ, Ann (Terry) Carson, Walhalla, ND, Jerry (Kathy) Bodensteiner, Fargo, ND, Jacinta Stilwell, Rapid City, SD, Jim (Mary) Bodensteiner, Fargo, ND, Arlene (Russel) Hardy, Prescott, AZ; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parent;, siblings, Clarence Sauer, Sister Carmelita Sauer, Anne Fisher, Bernice “Bunny” Bodensteiner, Lloyd Sauer, John Sauer; son-in-law, Jan Stilwell; and great-grandsons, Zachary and Anthony Karel.
A private Memorial Mass was held on Monday, April 13, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fargo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to North Dakota Right to Life, 418 E. Rosser Ave., Suite 100, Bismarck, ND 58501.
