Bodensteiner, Patricia

FARGO, N.D. | Patricia Jean Bodensteiner, 90, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her loving son’s family home.

Pat was born July 4th, 1929 at the family farm in Wales, ND, to Peter and Clara (Kartes) Sauer. She graduated from Langdon High School in 1947. She married Herb Bodensteiner on Oct. 18, 1949 at St.Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla, ND. They made their home on the farm west of Walhalla, where she helped in raising her family of six. They moved into Walhall in 1980, where they made their home together until Herb's passing on August 15, 2009.

Pat was very active in the St. Boniface Catholic Church community, where she was a member of the altar society and sang in the choir. After many years of volunteering for Right to Life, an organization and cause for which she was passionate, she served as president of the local chapter for many years. She dedicated many years in the Legion of Mary as well. Pat was an excellent seamstress who made many treasured dresses for her girls.