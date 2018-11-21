Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Audrey Jean Boe, 82, died Nov. 17, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov 25, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov 26, at Open Heart United Methodist Church (formerly South Maple UMC).

Celebrate
the life of: Boe, Audrey J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments