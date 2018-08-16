Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Dale E. Boe, 72, died Aug. 13, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 18, at the United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Wilson Cemetery near Vale.

