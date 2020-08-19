Boe, Mary Ann

You have permission to edit this article.
SPEARFISH | Mary Ann Boe died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Sioux Falls on August 13, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Novice Short; her husband, Leon (Bob) Boe; brothers, Leo, Lloyd, and Denny Short; daughter, Sally Boe; and grandson, Randy Nankivel. She will be dearly missed by her children, Dean, Susan Obermoller (Douglas), Sharon Boe, Michael (Roberta), and Patrick; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Sam Short and Darrel Short (Marsha); sisters-in-law, Coleen Short, Eleanor Ingalls (Hugh), Jeanne Boe, Jean Lewton, and Sandi Boe; brothers-in-law, Norman Boe (Connie), and George Boe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is forever in our hearts and is now running with The Lord.

A memorial to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be scheduled at a later time when family and friends can gather. Memorials may be donated to the National Senior Games Association at www.nsga.com.

For a full obituary: https://www.millerfh.com/obits

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Boe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

