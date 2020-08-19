Boe, Mary Ann

SPEARFISH | Mary Ann Boe died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Sioux Falls on August 13, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Novice Short; her husband, Leon (Bob) Boe; brothers, Leo, Lloyd, and Denny Short; daughter, Sally Boe; and grandson, Randy Nankivel. She will be dearly missed by her children, Dean, Susan Obermoller (Douglas), Sharon Boe, Michael (Roberta), and Patrick; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Sam Short and Darrel Short (Marsha); sisters-in-law, Coleen Short, Eleanor Ingalls (Hugh), Jeanne Boe, Jean Lewton, and Sandi Boe; brothers-in-law, Norman Boe (Connie), and George Boe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is forever in our hearts and is now running with The Lord.
A memorial to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be scheduled at a later time when family and friends can gather. Memorials may be donated to the National Senior Games Association at www.nsga.com.
For a full obituary: https://www.millerfh.com/obits
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.