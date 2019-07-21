{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert E. “Bob” Boehler, 60, died July 19, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 25, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil/Rosary Service at 7 p.m.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 26, at the church, with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

