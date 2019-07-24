RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Boehler, 60, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital after an 18-month battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 25, 1958, in Aberdeen to Darwin and Gwen (Schwall) Boehler. Bob graduated from Stevens HS in 1977 and earned his B.S. and M.S. in Education from SDSU. He married Cathy Meginness on August 10, 1985 in Isabel. He spent his career teaching and coaching at the middle and high school levels. Bob thoroughly enjoyed his work, impacting many lives along the way. He lived his life with integrity, loyalty, and sincerity. He loved golfing, the Minnesota Twins, and the Wyoming Cowboys. But above all, Bob loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, TJ; daughter, Brittany (Adam) Valencia; father, Darwin; brother, Russ (Cara) Boehler; sisters, Julie (Kevin) Ratliff and Shelly (Brian) Loeffler; mother-in-law, Alice; many brothers- and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwen; grandparents, Robert and Anne Schwall, Edward and Gladys Boehler; and father-in-law, John Meginness.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at the church, with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
