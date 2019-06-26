RAPID CITY | Brian Marc Boesen, 59, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
He was born July 30, 1959, in Grand Island, NE, to Marcus and Virginia (Morse) Boesen. The family moved to Spearfish, SD, where Brian grew up and attended school, receiving his Associate Degree from Black Hills State University.
Brian met former spouse Sue Gordon while attending school at BHSU. After college they moved to Rapid City where he worked for Black Hills Workshop for many years as a Special Projects Coordinator.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and recreational shooting. He was an animal lover, always having a cat companion.
Brian is survived by his son, Steve Boesen; daughter, Dayna Boesen; grandsons, Owen and Isaac Boesen; and sisters, Debby Hallinan and Cindy Marczynski.
Brian was a loving father who will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
