Boettcher, Phyllis J.

CUSTER | Phyllis Jean Boettcher, 86, died June 4, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at the Custer Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home

