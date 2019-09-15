{{featured_button_text}}

ORAL | Gilbert August "Bert" Bogner, 70, died Sept. 12, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

