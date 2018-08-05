RAPID CITY | John Franklin Bom, 63, after a full and often difficult life, was lost on August 3, 2018, after a brief illness.
John was born on July 28, 1955, at Landsruhl, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, to William Jacob and Barbara Jean (Hustis) Bom. Our family was transferred to Ellsworth in 1958. John grew up in Rapid City and attended Robbinsdale Elementary, South Junior High, and graduated from Rapid City Central in 1973.
John’s philosophy was to live life as though there was not another day left to live, and often relied on his nine lives to get him out of trouble. He was admired by many for his wisdom, knowledge, and the ability to turn an argument into a philosophical debate. He lived life to the absolute fullest, having traveled the world and experienced so much. But no matter where he was, he kept his friends close and his enemies closer. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his brother William Joseph Bom (Paula Christensen), sister Barbara Ann Bom, both of Rapid City, and Steven Michael (Mindy) Bom of Heenah, WI. Also surviving are nephews Greg (Amanda), Jeremy (Ashley), niece Genevieve, great-nephew Jaxson Bom and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts Ann Freeman and Adele Hustis and various other relatives.
Honor John by helping someone out, pushing your boundaries, or trying something you’ve never done before.
No services are planned. John is under the care of Kirk Funeral Home.
Our brother, our friend; we will miss you forever. Peace, Love, Dope.
