Bondora, Betty A.

RAPID CITY | Betty Anna Bondora, 96, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

