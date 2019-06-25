{{featured_button_text}}

EDGEMONT | Evelyn Marie Boortz, 89, died June 22, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on June 28, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs.

Boortz, Evelyn M.
