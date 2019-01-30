Try 1 month for 99¢

EDGEMONT | Ronald Lee Boortz, 75, died Jan. 29, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. CST on Feb. 2, at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory. Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery in Gregory.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

the life of: Boortz, Ronald L.
