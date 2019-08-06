SPEARFISH | Gloria Marie (Bunch) Boppe, 82, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home.
Gloria was born June 18, 1937, in Lead to Lewis “Ray” and Vera (Williamson) Bunch. She grew up in Lead and graduated from Lead High School.
On June 5, 1955, she married Robert “Bob” Boppe, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lead. The couple resided in Lead until 1963, moving to New Haven, WY. In 1966, the Boppe family moved to Creede, CO, where they resided until 1998. During this time, Gloria owned and managed The Captive Inca, a successful gift shop in Creede. In late 1998, Bob and Gloria returned to the Black Hills to enjoy their retirement.
Gloria was active in the United Methodist Church and Spearfish community. As a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Gloria was Past Matron and Grand Ruth. She was also active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the Nile, and Beta Sigma Phi.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Boppe; son, Bradley Boppe; daughter, Karen Condon; and granddaughter, Cayley Condon. She was preceded in death by her parents, one child and one brother.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established to benefit the United Methodist Church in Spearfish, and the Order of Eastern Star.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Boppe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.