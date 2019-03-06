Try 3 months for $3
David Bordeaux

SIOUX FALLS | David Wayne Bordeaux, 61, died March 1, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, March 30, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.

