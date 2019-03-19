RAPID CITY | Dottie Bordeaux, 73, passed away of cardiac arrest.
She was born in Arkansas and lived in California, among other places, before settling down in Rapid City. She worked a variety of jobs, including YMCA trainer.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Northern Heights Apartments Willhite Community Center, 914 Explorer St. in Rapid City.
