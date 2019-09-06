{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Barbara K. Borg, 77, died Sept. 4, 2019.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Events

Sep 9
Funeral Service
Monday, September 9, 2019
2:00PM
