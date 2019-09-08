{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Borg

RAPID CITY | Barbara Kay Borg passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at the age of 77.

Barbara was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Geneseo, IL, to William and Roberta Drescher. She graduated from Illinois State University with a BS degree in education.

Barbara worked as an early elementary teacher in Davison, MI, for 25 years. She was married to Larry Borg for 50 years, until his death in 2015.

She enjoyed her churches both in Michigan and South Dakota and her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kara (Ken) Benjamin, and son, Matthew (Brooke) Borg, and her six grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kids in Need Foundation, at kinf.org.

Her online guestbook available at osheimschmidt.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Borg, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 9
Funeral Service
Monday, September 9, 2019
2:00PM
Order flowers for Barbara's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments