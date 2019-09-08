RAPID CITY | Barbara Kay Borg passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at the age of 77.
Barbara was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Geneseo, IL, to William and Roberta Drescher. She graduated from Illinois State University with a BS degree in education.
Barbara worked as an early elementary teacher in Davison, MI, for 25 years. She was married to Larry Borg for 50 years, until his death in 2015.
She enjoyed her churches both in Michigan and South Dakota and her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kara (Ken) Benjamin, and son, Matthew (Brooke) Borg, and her six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kids in Need Foundation, at kinf.org.
Her online guestbook available at osheimschmidt.com.
