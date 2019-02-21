Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Gage Paris Borgwardt, 19, died Feb. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26, at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Borgwardt, Gage P.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments