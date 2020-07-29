Bork, JoAnn
MIDLAND | JoAnn Bork, 64, died July 26, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland. Burial will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

