Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WHITEWOOD | Marcades Gordelia Borup, 89, died Aug. 8, 2018.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Borup, Marcades G.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments