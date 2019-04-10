Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Jolene Hannah Bouta, 58, died April 8, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 12, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 13, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at the Whitewood Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Bouta, Jolene H.
