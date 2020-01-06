Bowers, Frank L.
RAPID CITY | Frank L. Bowers, 47, died Jan. 3, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Christian Wake Service at 6:30 p.m.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

