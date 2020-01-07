Bowers, Frank L.

RAPID CITY | Frank Leo Bowers, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2020 at home. He was born March 4, 1972 to Robert S. Bowers and Elizabeth J. (Schneider) Bowers at Ellsworth AFB, SD. He attended the Douglas School System from Kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating in 1990. He graduated from Black Hills State University in 1994. He owned and operated the Midas Auto Service Experts since 2000.

He is survived by his son, Mason (Sara) Knudtson; his daughter, Annabelle Bowers, Rapid City; his mother, Elizabeth J. “Betty B” Bowers, Rapid City; and special friend, Laura Whitney.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Christian Wake Service and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. where all are invited to share their experiences with Frank during his lifetime.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on the corner of Cathedral Drive and Fifth Street in Rapid City. The family invites all guests to a special meal of thanksgiving immediately following the service.

Franks full online obituary can be viewed at osheimschmidt.com.

To send flowers to the family of Frank Bowers, please visit Tribute Store.