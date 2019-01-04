Try 1 month for 99¢

BIG PINEY, Wyo. | Steve Bowker passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at home after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Memorial services to honor Steve will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick. All are welcome.

