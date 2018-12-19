RAPID CITY | Patricia L. Bowlby, 93, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Good Samaritan nursing home.
She was born on April 7, 1925, in Ekalaka, MT, to Orville and Mary (Gorman) Peterson. Patricia grew up in Ekalaka and Sturgis, graduating from Rapid City High School.
Patricia married George Bowlby on March 1, 1946, in Sturgis.
Patricia was very active in her faith, regularly attending Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, being one of the founding members of Birthright. She was active in Right to Life and Catholic Daughters.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her children, Michael (Kim) Bowlby, Moberly, MO, and Mary Ellen (Lynn) Tjeerdsma, Alexandria, VA; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her son, Terry; and her brothers, Gorman (May) and Patrick (Garnet).
A Recitation of the Rosary will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A High Requiem Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, at Immaculate Conception Church. Following the Mass, lunch will be served at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Birthright, 2002 Fifth St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
