SPEARFISH | Lyle Bowman, 72, died Feb. 23, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Bowman, Lyle
