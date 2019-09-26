{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Morris Shane "Moose" Boyd, 56, died Sept. 20, 2019.

Wake services will be at 6 p.m. CDT on Sept. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lower Brule.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, at the church.

Heartland Funeral Home of Brandon

