Boyer, Brian J.

Brian was raised in Gettysburg and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1978. He then went to USD majoring in Journalism and Political Science where he was editor of the Volante. After graduation in 1983 he took a newspaper job in Iowa but decided to return to college for a teaching degree which he received from SDSU. Brian then took a teaching position in Hill City, where he met Janet Eastep Stahl. They married in 1994 in Deadwood.

In 1984, Brian and Janet started a newspaper in Hill City which fulfilled a lifelong dream of Brian's. At the same time they bought the Little Nashville building in Hill City and leased it to others. In 1988, Brian took a job in Pierre with the SD Rural Electric Association state office. In 1994, he moved to West River Electric in Rapid City as the Communications and Economic Development Director. Through that position he met Bob DeMersseman who mentored his interest in economic development. Brian was a founding member of the Board of Rapid City Economic Development Partnership where he ultimately served as Chairman. He was also a founding member of the Rapid Fund and was instrumental in building the business incubator on the School of Mines campus. He was a strong advocate of the Rushmore Industrial Park and the West River Revolving Loan Fund. His involvement in economic development in Rapid City and the Greater Black Hills Area is incalculable and included a 10-year stint with the Diplomats in Rapid City. He served on the Board of Black Hills Vacations for 12 years where he was President for two of those years. In the words of Susan Johnson, he was one of a handful of Black Hills leaders who really built Black Hills Central Reservations. He was also a member of Black Hills Badlands and Lakes Association where as President he helped keep the location of the group's visitor center at Exit 61 after Cabela's made a play for the property.