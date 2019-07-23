{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dorothy D. Boyer, 84, died July 22, 2019.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 25, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

