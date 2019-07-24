RAPID CITY | Dorothy Darlene Boyer passed peacefully at the Boyer Ranch on the morning of July 22, 2019.
Dorothy was born Feb. 4, 1935, to Arthur and Edna (LeLaCheur) Gorsuch in Hooker County, NE.
Dorothy married Frank Boyer in 1955. They moved to Texas where Frank was stationed in the Army, and then returned to Nebraska to do ranch work. Dorothy and Frank later moved to Rapid City. They owned Boyer Water Service and Boyer Trucking. Dorothy also worked for decades at RCC Western Stores where she was the face of excellent customer service at Western Outlet.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna Gorsuch; her husband, Frank; her brother, Raymond; sisters, Viola Hicks, Lois Hampton, Francis Burt, and Opal Hubert; and countless other dear family members and friends.
She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Mark) Kirkeby and Frank (Amy) Boyer; as well as her many grandchildren: Elizabeth (Seth) Monson and 3 children, Bill (Michelle) Blewett and 2 children, Tami (Josh) Mulder and 2 children, Stacey (Alek) Himmelspach, Ashley Boyer, Kelsey (Christopher) Knudson and 1 child; and extended family who she loved immensely. Dorothy was Mom to many cousins and grandma or great-grandma to the entire family. Her life was fulfilled by family gatherings.
Dorothy was fortunate to have two loves of her life. After the passing of her husband Frank in 1996, Dorothy was blessed to find love and companionship once more. Dorothy and Dave Horton enjoyed a very special relationship the last 22 years of her life.
We know that Dorothy is at peace in Heaven, dancing with Frank and playing pitch at the card table with her many friends and family.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A reception and luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 22 on E. St. Patrick St.
A memorial has been established in Dorothy’s name.
Friends may leave condolence wishes in her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
