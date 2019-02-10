RAPID CITY | Laurie Ann Everton Bozzetti, 58, lost her brave battle with cancer on Feb. 7, 2019, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
She was born on July 15, 1960, in Rapid City to James and Carolyn “Connie” (Kokes) Everton.
Laurie grew up in Rapid City, graduating from Stevens High School in 1978. She attended the South Dakota School of Mines, eventually becoming an archaeological field technician for the state of South Dakota.
Laurie enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others when the opportunity arose and exploring the Black Hills and the Grand Tetons.
She had a special interest in local history and spent countless hours pursuing and recording old mines, towns and trails. She had a special connection with her horses and other animals and loved to search for Fairburn Agates.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Louis Bozzetti; her daughter, Melina Bozzetti (Jon Negus), Elko, NV; her parents, James and Connie Everton and her brother, Brian Everton, all of Rapid City.
Laurie’s family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness during her difficult time with health issues.
Inurnment of her ashes will take place at the Bell Park Cemetery near Rochford in the near future.
A memorial will be established to the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
