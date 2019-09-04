{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Nancy I. Bradsky, 84, died Sept. 1, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Christian Vigil and Recitation of the Rosary on Sept. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7, at the church. Inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Bradsky, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 6
Family Gathering
Friday, September 6, 2019
4:00PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Order flowers for Nancy's Family Gathering
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Family Gathering begins.
Sep 6
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Friday, September 6, 2019
5:00PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Order flowers for Nancy's Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Christian Wake Service with Rosary begins.
Sep 7
Christian Funeral Mass
Saturday, September 7, 2019
9:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Order flowers for Nancy's Christian Funeral Mass
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Christian Funeral Mass begins.
Sep 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:30AM
Our Lady Chapelthe Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers for Nancy's Graveside Service
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments