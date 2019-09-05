RAPID CITY | Nancy I. Bradsky, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at a local health care facility.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1935 in Omaha, NE, to Sydney and Edna (Fulton) Smith. She was raised in Omaha, graduating from high school and on May 4, 1963 married Charles J. Bradsky Jr. in Omaha.
Nancy and Charles moved to Rapid City and with his family started the Gateway Bowling Lanes. Nancy and Charles lost their home and the family bowling alley in the 1972 flood.
Undeterred, she and Charles founded Commercial Brokers in the mid '70s and started the Polar Ice Company in 1985.
Nancy is survived by her children: Charles (Jennifer) Bradsky, Crown Point, IN, Anne Marie (Rivkah) Bradsky, SC, Mark (Angela) Bradsky, Rapid City and Mary Jo (Chris) Beltzer, Anchorage, AK; grandchildren: Victoria, Alex, Allie, Sydney, Emma, Jack and Henry; and her brother, Jerry Smith, Winterset, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1998 and a son, Patrick, in 1971.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with Christian Vigil and Recitation of the Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by inurnment at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial will be established to the Catholic Daughters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in lieu of flowers.
Family and friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Bradsky, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.