{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy Bradsky

RAPID CITY | Nancy I. Bradsky, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at a local health care facility.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1935 in Omaha, NE, to Sydney and Edna (Fulton) Smith. She was raised in Omaha, graduating from high school and on May 4, 1963 married Charles J. Bradsky Jr. in Omaha.

Nancy and Charles moved to Rapid City and with his family started the Gateway Bowling Lanes. Nancy and Charles lost their home and the family bowling alley in the 1972 flood.

Undeterred, she and Charles founded Commercial Brokers in the mid '70s and started the Polar Ice Company in 1985.

Nancy is survived by her children: Charles (Jennifer) Bradsky, Crown Point, IN, Anne Marie (Rivkah) Bradsky, SC, Mark (Angela) Bradsky, Rapid City and Mary Jo (Chris) Beltzer, Anchorage, AK; grandchildren: Victoria, Alex, Allie, Sydney, Emma, Jack and Henry; and her brother, Jerry Smith, Winterset, IA.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1998 and a son, Patrick, in 1971.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with Christian Vigil and Recitation of the Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by inurnment at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

A memorial will be established to the Catholic Daughters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Bradsky, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 6
Family Gathering
Friday, September 6, 2019
4:00PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Order flowers for Nancy's Family Gathering
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Family Gathering begins.
Sep 6
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Friday, September 6, 2019
5:00PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Order flowers for Nancy's Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Christian Wake Service with Rosary begins.
Sep 7
Christian Funeral Mass
Saturday, September 7, 2019
9:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Order flowers for Nancy's Christian Funeral Mass
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Christian Funeral Mass begins.
Sep 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:30AM
Our Lady Chapelthe Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers for Nancy's Graveside Service
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments