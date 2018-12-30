Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Eva I. Brams, 94, died Dec. 28, 2018.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. 

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31, at the Christian Life Center. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Brams, Eva I.
