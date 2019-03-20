Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Melvin D. “Mike” Brandt, 84, died March 18, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. on March 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Brandt, Melvin 'Mike'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments