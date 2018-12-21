Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Melvin E. Brassfield, 73, died on Dec. 19, 2018.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, at Landmark Community Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Brassfield, Melvin E.
