RAPID CITY | Suzanne Mary Braun, 56, formerly of Mellette, SD, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital.
Braun was born January 14, 1963, in Aberdeen, SD to Raymond and Erlaine (Jensen) Braun. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1981 and furthered her education at Northern State University in Aberdeen, where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1985. Following graduation, Suzanne moved to New York City to take a job as a nanny.
Suzanne married Matthew Jasinski in May of 1989. She lived in Albany, New York, where she was employed at a childcare facility. While living in Albany, she attended The College of St. Rose and received her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education.
Suzanne moved back to South Dakota in 2000. She lived in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen before moving to Rapid City in 2011. Her entire career focused on childcare and reflected her love for children. She loved working with pre-school children and called them all her "kiddos". Suzanne was living in Rapid City and had just begun a job at the Child Care Center at the VA in Sturgis at the time of her death.
In addition to her passion for children and education, Suzanne also had a deep love of nature and a strong commitment to conservation. She enjoyed living in Rapid City and spent much of her time exploring the Black Hills. Suzanne especially enjoyed quiet mornings in the canyon listening to the birds and observing the wildlife. She also dedicated a great deal of her time to volunteering at The Nature Conservancy in the Black Hills.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Nov. 24, at All Saints Catholic Church in Mellette, with a liturgical wake service and rosary. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. today, at the church (23 1st Ave., Mellette), with Father Tom Anderson, Celebrant, with additional Visitation one hour before Mass.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mellette. Schriver's Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements.
Grateful for having shared Suzanne's life is her mother, Erlaine Braun of Aberdeen; her sisters: Cathy (Don) Ohlen of Sioux Falls, Debra (Luther) Larson of Omaha, NE, and Colleen Braun of Rochester, MN; her brothers: LeRoy (Joy) Braun of Mellette, John (Natalie) Braun of Sioux Falls and Douglas (Laura) Braun of Mellette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; and her sister, Teresa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: The Nature Conservancy, Western South Dakota, 822 Main St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
No visitation will take place in Aberdeen. Family and friends may sign Suzanne's online guestbook and also view her service via the live stream service link at www.schriversmemorial.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.