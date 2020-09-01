 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bray, Lois
0 entries

Bray, Lois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lois Bray, 85, died Aug. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News