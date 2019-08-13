{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mildred Marie “Midge” Breen, 86, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

