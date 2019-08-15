RAPID CITY | Mildred Marie "Midge" Breen, née St. Pierre, passed away Saturday, Aug, 10, 2019. She was 86 years old.
Midge was born April 27, 1933, on the Ihanktonwan (Yankton) Reservation to Jesse Peter and Edna Mae (Rondell) St. Pierre in Greenwood, SD. She completed her high school education at St. Mary’s School for Indian Girls and Wagner High School. Upon graduation, she worked at two newspapers. It was at the Daily Republic in Mitchell, where she met her husband, Gerald Breen. They were married in October 1962 and enjoyed 53 years together. She eventually went on to become an Administrative Officer at Sioux San Hospital and was the first woman to hold the position.
Midge valued service to others and was very active in the Episcopal Church throughout her lifetime. She served in Daughters of the King, the Altar Guild and several other church activities/events. Her friends and relatives describe her as a smart, kind woman and a wonderful wife.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, spouse, her sisters, Susannah Louise Kunz and Velma Mae Dion, and brothers, Jesse John, Voile Julius and Vine Jonah. She is survived by her sister, Batherine Ione Feather and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, followed by interment at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial will be established to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
