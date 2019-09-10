{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Grace Alice Brehm, 94, died Sept. 8, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

